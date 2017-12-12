Sen. Schiavoni releases first commercial in Ohio governor’s race

In the ad, Schiavoni says, "Ohio needs a governor who is going to fight for working families"

The lawmaker is in the ring in a quick 30 second ad that was released Monday.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Senator Joe Schiavoni says he’s up for a fight.

It’s at the Youngstown gym where he works out, and his shirt says “Defend Youngstown.”

He says, “Ohio needs a governor who is going to fight for working families.”

“You know the punches are coming, but if you do the work, commit, fight like it’s your last — there’s no way you’re going down. When I look across Ohio, I see that toughness. People fighting for their families, for better jobs, for a brighter future. We’ve taken some hits, but Ohio doesn’t stay down, we get back up.”

Sen. Schiavoni also says we’re going to rebuild Ohio and put people back to work.

