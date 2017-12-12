Steelers put LB Shazier on injured reserve with spine injury

Steelers president Art Rooney II said Shazier "will continue to be one of our team leaders."

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt warms up while wearing shoes in honor of Steelers' Ryan Shazier, who suffered a spinal cord injury in last week's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier’s season is over.

The AFC North champions placed Shazier on injured reserve Tuesday because of a spinal injury suffered in a victory over Cincinnati on Dec. 4.

The 25-year-old Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery last week and remains in the hospital. The team has not released the exact nature of Shazier’s injury and his long-term prognosis.

Several Steelers have visited Shazier during his hospital stay. The team awarded Shazier the game ball after wrapping up its third division title in four years with a 39-38 victory on Sunday night.

