Storm Team 27: Cold start to Wednesday, more snow on the way

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Snow showers and cold temperatures will stay in the forecast through the week. Snowfall will continue to add up.

Cold with wind chills near, or below, zero through early Wednesday morning. Scattered Lake effect snow showers with up to 2 inches or more if you are stuck under one of the drifting bands of snow. Outside of the snowbands, expect cold temperatures, flurries and blowing/drifting snow.

There will be a break in the snow Wednesday for a few hours. More snow moves in later Wednesday afternoon and evening. This round of snow will be steady with a Trace to 2 inches through the day and then another 2 to 4 inches possible Wednesday night. The snow will taper off into early Thursday morning.

Another system will bring more snow Friday. The weekend looks a little warmer with the risk for a some rain to mix with the snow showers by Sunday.

EXPECTED SNOWFALL

OVERNIGHT: Trace to 2″, 4″ under heavier snowbands

WEDNESDAY: Trace to 2″ – Heavier late afternoon into the evening

WED NIGHT: 2-4″

THURSDAY: 1″ or Less

FORECAST

Overnight: Cold with Scattered snow showers. Wind Chill near, or below, zero. Windy with blowing snow. Total snowfall a Trace to 2 inches. Heavier under some snowbands.

Low: 12

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Another Trace to 2”. Heavier afternoon into the evening. (100%)

High: 22

Wednesday night: Snow likely. Another 2 to 4 inches. (100%)

Low: 17

Thursday: Becoming partly sunny. Chance for snow showers early. 1” or less. (40%)

High: 24

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 26 Low: 10

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 32 Low: 18

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 37 Low: 24

Monday: Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 35 Low: 28

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 37 Low: 32

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (20%)

High: 33 Low: 28