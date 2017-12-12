Storm Team 27: Tracking blowing snow

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Snowfall will slowly add up this week. Temperatures will get colder and wind chills will drop to zero or below. Blowing and drifting snow is possible.

Tuesday will bring more Lake Effect snow showers. Additional snow accumulation will range from a Trace to 3 or more inches if stuck under heavier snow bands. A windy day with blowing snow is possible. Turning colder through the afternoon and evening. Wind chills will drop to zero or below into Tuesday night.

Additional Lake Effect snow showers Tuesday night and Wednesday. Again, snow will add up from a Trace to 4″ under the heavier bands of Lake Effect snow. Snowfall will continue to add up through the week with additional snowfall of a Trace to 4 or more inches into Wednesday.

Staying cold and blustery through the week.

EXPECTED SNOWFALL

TUESDAY: Trace to 2″, Up to 3″ under heavier snowbands

TUE NIGHT: Trace to 3″, Up to 4″ under heavier snowbands

WEDNESDAY: Trace to 2″, Up to 4″ under heavier snowbands

FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. Windy with falling temperatures and blowing snow. Snow showers likely. Another Trace to 2” possible with up to 3” in spots under heavier Lake Effect snowbands. (90%)

High: 29 (Falling through the day)

Tonight: Cold with snow showers. Wind chill near or below zero. Windy with blowing snow. Additional snowfall a Trace to 3″ with up to 4” in spots. (90%)

Low: 13

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Another Trace to 2” with up to 4″ in the snowbelt. (80%)

High: 21

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 25 Low: 12

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 25 Low: 14

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 32 Low: 17

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 34 Low: 25

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 34 Low: 20

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 34 Low: 24