YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley Christian boys basketball team defeated Southeast, 71-44 Tuesday at Valley Christian High School.

The Eagles led 25-22 at halftime, but used a strong second half to rout the Pirates. Valley Christian outscored Southeast, 22-9 in the 3rd quarter.

Milan Square paced the Eagles with a game-high 21 points, while Jordan Trowers added 17 points.

With the win, Valley Christian improves to 3-2 on the season.