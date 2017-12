Related Coverage Youngstown manufacturer predicts strong year with demand up

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Vallourec announced Tuesday that it’s selling off a portion of its drilling business.

This deal will not affect the local plant in Youngstown.

Officials at Vallourec say the only plant in the U.S. impacted by the sale is a facility in Houston.

Other sites include locations in the Middle East, Netherlands and France.

U.S. owned National Oilwell Varco has offered $463 million for the business.

The deal will be final pending regulatory approval.