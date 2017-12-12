Will it arrive on time? Shipping deadlines vary for each carrier

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s still plenty of time to get your holiday shopping finished, but if you wait too long, you may be pushing it with the shipping deadlines.

Christmas is now less than two weeks away, and while drivers are working to get all those holiday packages delivered on time, time is running out for shipping.

The United States Postal Service, UPS and FedEx all have different deadlines for shipping in time for Christmas.

With Christmas falling on a Monday this year, you may need to budget more time for cards and packages to arrive.

United States Postal Service:

First Class mail – Dec. 19

Priority mail – Dec. 20

Priority Express – Dec. 22

USPS Retail Ground – Dec. 14

(See USPS.com for Alaska and Hawaii dates)

United Parcel Service (UPS):

Monday, Dec. 18 – Normal pickup and delivery service. This is the last day to ship UPS 3 Day Select service for delivery before Christmas Day (delivery on Friday, Dec. 22).

Tuesday, Dec. 19 – Normal pickup and delivery service. UPS 3 Day Select shipments picked up today will be scheduled for delivery on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Wednesday, Dec. 20 – Normal pickup and delivery service. This is the last day to ship UPS 2nd Day Air packages for delivery before Christmas Day (delivery on Friday, Dec. 22).

Thursday, Dec. 21 – Normal pickup and delivery service. UPS 2nd Day Air service is available for delivery before Christmas Day (delivery on Saturday, Dec. 23). Please note that these packages must be processed and labeled for Saturday Delivery. Saturday Delivery is not available to all ZIP codes. All UPS Next Day Air packages picked up today will be delivered on Friday, Dec. 22.

Friday, Dec. 22 – Normal pickup and delivery service. This is the last day to ship UPS Next Day Air packages to be delivered before Christmas Day (delivery on Saturday, Dec. 23). Please note that these packages must be processed and labeled for Saturday Delivery. Saturday Delivery is not available to all ZIP codes.

Saturday, Dec. 23 – Delivery of UPS Worldwide Express, UPS Next Day Air and UPS 2nd Day Air packages processed and labeled for Saturday Delivery. Pickup service available for UPS Air and international Air packages* for regular Saturday pickup customers. UPS On-Call Pickup service is available to all customers for UPS Air and international Air packages. Pickup and delivery of UPS Ground on Saturday** packages will be available in many metro area ZIP codes.

Sunday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve – No UPS pickup or delivery service. UPS Express Critical service available.

Monday, Dec. 25, Christmas (UPS Holiday) – No UPS pickup or delivery service. UPS Express Critical service available.

FedEx: (The following FedEx Express® services will deliver on Saturday, December 23 if Saturday delivery is selected: FedEx First Overnight®, FedEx Priority Overnight®, and FedEx 2Day®. A $16 Saturday delivery fee will apply per package).

FedEx Ground will not deliver on Saturday, December 23. Check out our FedEx Ground Service Maps to determine the day-definite transit time of your FedEx Ground® shipments.

FedEx Home Delivery will deliver on Saturday, December 23 at no additional charge.

With FedEx SameDay service and some of our other expedited services, you can ship on Christmas Day or any other day of the year. FedEx SameDay is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year for your most urgent shipments.

You can find the delivery time and FedEx delivery choices for your U.S. and international shipments by using the Get Rates & Transit Times application at fedex.com.