Youngstown crime activity: Driver of stolen car evades officers

Wednesday, Dec. 5

5:09 p.m. – Parkcliffe Avenue, a man told police that someone broke into his house and took a gun, three rifles and two TVs.

5:30 p.m. – Julian Street, a woman told police that while she was out of town, someone broke into her house and took three flat screen TVs. She told police that she didn’t see any forced entry and all her windows were locked when she came home.

12:19 p.m. – 2800 block of Mahoning Ave., someone robbed the Rite Aid Pharmacy on Mahoning Avenue. Police say the pharmacy was targeted in the crime. No one was hurt. Over 100 oxycodone pills were taken. A description of the suspect was not released.

Friday, Dec. 7

4:56 p.m. – 700 block of W. LaClede Ave., Deondray Robinson, 30, was charged with drug possession following a police raid. According to a police report, officers were executing a search warrant when they found a bag of crack cocaine in a kitchen cabinet, another large bag of crack and two Tramadol pills in an electrical fixture in the basement and over $2,000 in cash on the floor of a bedroom. Officers noted in the report that Robinson was under house arrest in connection to a drug possession conviction in November.

6:25 p.m. – 1700 block of Midland Ave., Donyelle Green, 38, was charged with drug possession and having weapons under disability. According to a police report, officers raided a house where they say they found marijuana, crack, two digital scales, two weapons and over $500 in cash.

Sunday, Dec. 10

6:03 p.m. – 3500 block of Southern Blvd., William Cupan, 36, was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. According to a police report, a woman told officers that she came to an apartment to retrieve some clothes for her son. She said she found drug paraphernalia on the floor that was not his. She left to call police, and when she returned with the officers, the items were gone. Police found the apartment across the hall open and Cupan inside. He told officers the paraphernalia the woman found was his and that when she left, he went inside the apartment and retrieved it, the report stated. Police said they also found five needles, a digital scale, burnt spoon and a crack pipe on Cupan.

4:04 p.m. – 2500 block of Mt. Vernon Ave., Jesse Shiflett, 23, was charged with obstructing official business. A woman told officers that Shiflett hit her several times. According to a police report, the incident happened in the 2500 block of Midlothian Blvd, but officers chased Shiflett to Mr. Vernon Avenue, where he was arrested. Charges for the alleged assault weren’t filed, according to court records.

9:30 p.m. – 1600 block of Hartzell Ave., a woman told police that someone broke into her house when she was away and took a cigarette roller. The woman said the frame on the side door was broken.

Monday, Dec. 11

12:14 a.m. – Heasley Street, Andre Laury, 21, was charged with obstructing official business. According to a police report, Laury was a passenger in a vehicle that police attempted to pull over for a traffic violation. Both Laury and the driver got out of the car and ran away, the report stated. After a brief chase, Laury was caught. The driver was not. Police believe the driver is a person they are familiar with and deals drugs in the area. In addition, the vehicle the two men were riding in was reported stolen.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

