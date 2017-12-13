2017 WKBN Big 22 highlight video



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 12th annual WKBN Big 22 banquet took place at the Maronite Center in Austintown Wednesday night. Hundreds were in attendance including this year’s entire Class of 2017.

Boardman’s dual threat quarterback Michael O’Horo threw for 1.233 yards. He also rushed for 653 yards with 22 total touchdowns.

Warren Harding’s Kayron Adams ran for 1,355 yards and 17 total touchdowns. Defensively, the Raider standout amassed 38 tackles with 9 TFL’s and six sacks.

Hubbard’s tackling machine…Linebacker Lukas Mosora piled up 162 tackles, 20 TFL’s, five sacks, and two interceptions. Offensively he finished with 300 total yards with five touchdowns.

Girard quarterback Mark Waid accounted for 56 touchdowns this season, and is back on The Big 22 for the 2nd straight year. On the year, he threw for 3,506 yards, and 1,129 rushing yards for the Indians.

Waid brings his leading receiver with him…in Senior Michael Belcik. He finished the campaign with 81 receptions, 1,546 yards, and 18 touchdowns.

A pair of Canfield Cardinals are likewise on this year’s list. Senior quarterback Vinny Fiorenza passed for 1,023 yards and eight touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,501 yards and nine additional touchdowns.

Fiorenza is joined by teammate, and team-leader in touchdowns, Senior Paul Breinz. Breinz rushed for 883 yards with 23 total 18 touchdowns, averaging 6.3 yards per carry.

The AAC will also be represented by Lakeview’s Quarterback Zach Rogers who passed 2,016 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Brookfield’s Alex Clark rushed for 1,652 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also tallied 54 tackles with four TFL’s and a pair of interceptions.

Liberty’s triple-threat, and two-time winner, Dra Rushton rushed for 1,414 yards, passed for 954 passing yards, with 34 total touchdowns. Defensively he finished with two interceptions.

With over 3,000 total yards, and 41 touchdowns, East Palestine quarterback Parker Sherry will also make a return trip to the Big 22.

McDonald’s leading rusher Alex Cintron averaged 9.1 yards per carry for the Blue Devils, rushing for 1,466 yards and 23 total touchdowns.

Western Reserve’s hard hitting linebacker Jack Cappabianca makes the cut, after finishing the season with more than 55 tackles and three sacks on defense. He also rushed for more than 500 yards with eleven touchdowns this Fall.

Fresh off an appearance in the state semifinals, two South Range Raiders are on the list. Quarterback Aniello Buzzacco is the program’s first one-thousand yard rusher, AND passer. He rushed for 1,313 yards on the season with 1,995 yards through the air. Buzzacco accounted for 44 total touchdowns.

Buzzacco is joined by the Raiders’ bruiser in the backfield…Senior Running back Peyton Remish. He piled up a team-high 1,754 yards on the ground with 19 touchdowns.

Cardinal Mooney quarterback Antonio Page has made the cut. In twelve games, he finished with 1,248 rushing yards and more than 600 yards through the air with 13 total touchdowns.

West Branch Senior T.J. DeShields amassed an eye-popping 2,294 yards with through the air. He also rushed for 294 yards with 31 total touchdowns.

Salem Senior Mitch Davidson tossed 32 touchdown passes with 2,371 yards through the air for the Quakers.

Davidson is joined by fellow Quaker Senior Chase Ackerman who caught 64 passes for 1,037 yards and 16 touchdowns.

No one has thrown more touchdown passes in a single season at Farrell, than Quarterback Isaac Clarke. The Steelers QB threw for 2,267 yards and 30 touchdowns, both of which are Farrell school record.

He is joined by his favorite target, Jourdan Townsend. He is the first in school history to reach 1,000 yards receiving. Townsend has caught 71 passes this season for 1,531 yards and 22 touchdowns.

And we finish, with one of the best to ever catch a pass…Sharon senior Ziyon Strickland. He has more receptions, yards, and touchdowns than any wide receiver in District 10 history. This Fall, he has piled up 71 receptions for 1,503 yards and 21 total touchdowns.

The Five Blocks of Granite winners honor the top lineman in the valley. The 2017 winners include:

Vinny Gentile – Cardinal Mooney

The senior lineman graded out at 87% on offense, and recorded 71 tackles, 11 for loss, and 4 sacks on defense.

Jarod Tincher – Canfield

The junior lineman helped block for a Cardinals team that averaged over 331 yards per game, and allowed less than 8 points per contest.

Jack DelGarbino – Girard

The junior lineman recorded 129 tackles, 14 for loss, 7 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles this season.

Jimmy Stafanski – Struthers

The senior lineman helped block for a Struthers team that averaged over 206 yards rushing per game. Stefanski is committed to Carnegie Mellon.

Ja’Quay Hubbard – Sharpsville

The junior lineman stands 6 foot 6, 345 pounds, and helped anchor a line that averaged over 200 yards rushing and 25 points per game this season.