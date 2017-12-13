Another meteor shower is coming; the last one of the year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The last of the meteor showers for 2017 is just around the corner and the annual Geminid meteor shower is said to be the best light up yet.

With an average of 120 meteors every hour, it’s one of the most active meteor showers of 2017.

NASA says meteors will be visible all over the world, so no matter where you look, you have the chance to catch a glimpse.

Geminid will be at its peak the evening of December 13th thru early morning December 14th.

You’ll begin to see the shower around 9 or 10 p.m. on Dec. 13. The most meteors can be seen from midnight to 4 a.m. the morning of Dec. 14.

The meteors are from the “Gemini” constellation. Comparable to large dirty snowballs, comets get near the sun and begin to melt. They release smaller debris particles, which we know as meteors. Every once in a while, the Earth passes through the trails of this debris left behind by the comets, but they are much smaller than you may think.

On average, meteors are only about the size of a Rice Krispie by the time they reach Earth’s atmosphere. The speed of the meteor coupled with the speed of the Earth creates an impact at about 30,000 miles per hour. The view we see is the Krispie-sized meteor being vaporized by Earth’s atmosphere.

The best way to see the Geminid meteor shower is away from city lights. The temperatures for Wednesday night and early morning Thursday will be well below freezing though, so if you do plan to check out the shower, be sure to bundle up.

.