Boardman crime activity: 4 children charged with vandalism at business

Wednesday, Dec. 6

9:00 a.m. – Southern Blvd. and Indianola Rd., police were called for a man who was passed out behind the wheel of a car in a busy intersection. Anthony Romeo, 35, of North Lima, was charged with OVI (refusal) after he was treated. Police suspect Romeo was under the influence of drugs, according to a police report.

Friday, Dec. 8

3:29 a.m. – 4000 block of Cascade Dr., a man reported that his motion-detector alarms started going off, and he woke up to find two men dressed in black, looking into the windows of his home and into his vehicle. He said he went outside to confront them, but the men ran. He said $50 was missing from his vehicle, which was unlocked.

7:38 a.m. – 3900 block of Risher Rd., a woman reported that her sunglasses and iPod were stolen from her vehicle, which was unlocked and parked in her driveway.

3:18 p.m. – 5600 block of South Ave., Erin Hallas, 35, arrested and charged with OVI (refusal), possessing drug abuse instruments, drug paraphernalia and failure to control. Police said Hallas crashed into Central Heating and Cooling and appeared to be under the influence of drugs. They reported finding a pipe in the car, as well as a used needle and syringe. She was taken to the hospital, where she refused to take any chemical tests.

3:35 p.m. – 8200 block of Market St., four juveniles — aged 12, 13, 15 and 16 — were arrested for breaking and entering and vandalism charges. They were charged after an investigation into reported vandalism at America’s Wholesale Outlet on November 13. Police said a window was broken, there was spray paint on the side of the building and multiple pieces of merchandise were broken.

5:15 p.m. – 600 block of E. Midlothian Blvd., Bernard Wilt, 34, of New Castle, Pa., charged with possessing drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Police said Wilt had a burnt metal spoon and needle hidden in his underwear. Wilt was questioned after Speedway gas station employees reported that he was acting strangely and fell asleep at the counter.

7:16 p.m. – 100 block of Amberwood Ct., a man reported that the front door of his house was kicked in by an unknown person while he was home. He said he didn’t see the person and ran out of the house, calling 911. Police searched for the intruder, but were unable to find anyone.

Saturday, Dec. 9

1:30 a.m. – 1500 block of Boardman Canfield Rd., Latesha Hines, 28, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant for a telephone harassment charge. Police said on October 20, Hines, the mother of a sixth grader, sent a message to another student, saying she didn’t want her talking to her son. Police said Hines told the girl in the message, “You runnin’ through too many boys and you only 12,” and to, “Hit them books instead.” The girl’s mother told police Hines also sent a video in which Hines threatened to beat up children and parents.

3:39 a.m. – 8400 block of Market St., Melissa Morse, 40, of North Lima, arrested and charged with OVI and driving under suspension. Police said Morse was sleeping behind the wheel of a parked vehicle and an officer had to break a window to get her to wake up. Police said Morse appeared to be under the influence of some type of drug and made the comment, “I did take something but not something that would show up on a drug test.”

11:27 a.m. – 8400 block of Market St., Celeste Curry, 55, arrested on a warrant for intimidation, inducing panic and assault charges. Police said on October 26, Curry punched a nurse at Park Center Nursing Home. The nurse told police Curry called her at the nurse’s station several times but due to phone issues, she was unable to hear what she was saying. She said Curry was upset because she hung up the phone on her. After punching the nurse, witnesses told police Curry then threatened to go home, get her gun and come back, leading the nursing home to go on lockdown.

2:52 p.m. – Hillman St. near Prestwick Dr., Edward Thomas, 33, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with having weapons under disability, improper handling of a firearm and possession of drugs. Police stopped Thomas for an alleged traffic violation and reported seeing him throw something in the back of the vehicle. Police said a loaded gun was in the trunk area and the back seat was down, making the gun accessible to the passengers. One passenger told police that Thomas tossed the gun there when he was pulled over, according to a police report. Police said Thomas was also found with marijuana and Tramadol pills.

Sunday, Dec. 10

8:33 a.m. – 7100 block of Market St., a woman reported that someone slashed the four tires of her vehicle while it was parked at the Boardman Inn. She gave police the name of a suspect.

Monday, Dec. 11

1:02 a.m. – 700 block of Canterbury Ln., a woman reported that she received several phone calls at work from her co-worker’s ex-wife, who then made a comment about her window being broken. She told police that her children called to report that someone threw a large stone through a window of their house. The victim believed the suspect was upset that she is friends with her ex-husband.

1:25 p.m. – 5200 block of Market St., police received a report that a man and woman left without paying for their hotel room at the Town and Country Motel. Management didn’t want to press charges but wanted the room to be paid. Police said a purse was left behind in the room, and the purse contained suspected drug items.

