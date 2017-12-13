Cleveland priest says he was shot at by teens trying to steal eggs

A Roman Catholic priest in Cleveland says two teenagers shot at him three times as they tried to rob him of the eggs

CLEVELAND (AP) – A Roman Catholic priest in Cleveland says two teenagers shot at him three times as they tried to rob him of the eggs he had just retrieved from the church chicken coop.

The Rev. John Kumse says the teens ambushed him Monday night after he closed up the coop at St. Mary’s Church. He says they demanded the eggs then chased him across the church parking lot, firing twice and missing. Kumse says he fell and one of the teens fired a third shot from close range, but missed again.

He says the teens ran off and jumped into a minivan when a neighbor came out and turned on a light.

Police arrested three juveniles in connection with the case Tuesday.

