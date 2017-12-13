Corey Dennis Brown Obituary

LORDSTOWN, Ohio – Corey Dennis Brown, age 27, of Lordstown passed away at his aunt’s home on Wednesday, December 13, 2017.

He was born on March 2, 1990 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Vona Diana Brown.

Corey lived in Lordstown for the past three years, formerly of Lake Milton, Ohio.

He worked as a meat department manager at Wal-Mart in Austintown for two years.

Corey graduated from Jackson Milton High School in 2008 and also got his Associate Degree in Criminal Justice from Fortis College.

He enjoyed going to concerts, camping, playing video games and watching the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians.

Corey is preceded in death by his mother, Vona D. Brown and his grandparents.

He is survived by one half brother, Joshua Love of Toledo, Ohio and many aunts and cousins and his girlfriend, Christine Wilson of Newton Falls.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Monday, December 18, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and also 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Nathan Bacorn officiating the service.

Cremation will follow.

Corey will be laid to rest beside his mother, Vona at Vaughn Cemetery in Lake Milton.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations please be made to the Trumbull County Mental Health & Recovery Board 4076 Youngstown Rd SE #201 Warren, Ohio, 44484 in memory of Corey Brown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, Ohio, 44444 (330) 872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences to his family, please visit www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.