Duane E. “Nub” Owen Obituary

JOHNSTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Duane E. “Nub” Owen, age 89, of Johnston Township, Ohio, died Wednesday, December 13, 2017, at Gillette Nursing Home in Warren, Ohio.

He was born December 27, 1927, in Greene Township, Ohio, a son of Elmer and Evea (Tomlinson) Owen.

A lifelong area resident, Nub was a graduate of Gustavus School and was a veteran having served in the U.S. Marines in World War II. He

retired from American Welding in Warren after being employed for many years. He was mostly known for hauling cattle and horses in the area and enjoyed going to auctions and buying, selling and trading. He enjoyed riding horses, going on trail rides and had shown Draft horses. As his children were growing up and were active in 4-H he enjoyed taking them to the fairs and showing their horses.

Nub married Hazel (Cushman) in 1950 and she preceded him in death on June 30, 2002. He is also preceded by his parents; a granddaughter, Debra Phillips and 13 brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his three daughters, Sandy (Bob) Phillips of Gustavus Township, Ohio, Linda Ricks of Fayetteville, North Carolina and Shirley (Dave) Rice of Gustavus Township, Ohio; his brother, Donald “Tub” (Elvira) Owen of Streetsboro, Ohio; six grandchildren, Lori (Craig) Morgan, Jennifer Stephens, Angel Core, Derik Core, Jayme (Amanda) Rice and Gary (Tristan) Rice; nine great-grandchildren, Seth, Brooke, Hudson, Ainsley, Avery, Brinley, Josh, Kaela and Thayne; one great-great-granddaughter, Lacie and his companion, Jan Buber of Johnston Township, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2017, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

A private burial of cremated remains will take place later in Johnston Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Harbor Light Hospice, 800 Roosevelt Road, Bldg. C, Suite 206, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 or at www.harborlighthospice.com. An online guestbook is available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.