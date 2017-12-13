Fuel leak closes portion of busy Hubbard Twp. intersection

It happened after an accident between two trucks at Interstate 80 and State Route 62

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are working to clean up a fuel leak in Hubbard Township.

It happened after an accident between two trucks at Interstate 80 and State Route 62.

Route 7 northbound is closed at I-80, and the eastbound entrance ramp to I-80 is closed.

HAZMAT is on the scene to clean up the diesel spill after the vehicles are removed. The clean-up is expected to take some time.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

At this time it is unknown what caused the crash.

WKBN is at the scene and is working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story, or watch WKBN 27 First News at noon. 

