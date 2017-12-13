Fuel leak closes portion of busy Hubbard Twp. intersection

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are working to clean up a fuel leak in Hubbard Township.

It happened after an accident between two trucks at Interstate 80 and State Route 62.

Route 7 northbound is closed at I-80, and the eastbound entrance ramp to I-80 is closed.

HAZMAT is on the scene to clean up the diesel spill after the vehicles are removed. The clean-up is expected to take some time.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

At this time it is unknown what caused the crash.

