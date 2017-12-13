Girard’s Mark Waid named Big 22 Ohio Player of the year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard Junior Quarterback Mark Waid was named the WKBN Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year Wednesday night.

The 12th annual banquet was held at the Maronite Center in Austintown.

Waid led the Indians to a record of 9-2 and a trip to postseason play. He set the Trumbull County record for passing yards in a season.

The junior standout passed for 3,506 yards on the season with 37 touchdowns, tossing just three interceptions in the process.

Waid also rushed for 1,129 yards with 56 total touchdowns on the campaign.

“The 22 players in here, every single one deserves this award,” Waid said. “It’s a great group of guys on and off the field. I like to say, I’ll take these 22 right here and I’ll play any state. Right here, right now in this room right now, I feel like that’s the most talent anywhere.”

Girard Head Coach Pat Pearson is thrilled that Waid took top honors.

“It’s an outstanding honor. It goes to show that when a kid puts the team’s needs and the team goals, above his own, great things happen for the kid,” Pearson said. “Mark’s one of the most unselfish people, that I’ve ever been around, and one of the best players that I have ever been around. And I’m so glad that we’ve got him back another year.”

Waid was recently named Division IV Offensive Player of the Year.