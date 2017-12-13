Harry James Wilson Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Harry James Wilson, 67, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born April 9, 1950 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, the son of Bart and Dorothy (Petko) Wilson and had lived most of his life in Ohio.

A graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School, Harry worked as a crane operator in various steel mills.

He enjoyed Arizona, golf and most of all, his grandchildren.

Fond memories of Harry live on with his three children, Heather Wilson (Steve Powers) of Warren, Shahn Wilson of Girard and Ian (Jeanette) Wilson of Phoenix, Arizona; five grandchildren, Jayda Wilson, Madison Powers, Leslie James Wilson, Brieanne Wilson and Liam Wilson; two sisters, Elaine (Richard) Thomas of Warren and Diane Daniakis of Howland and a brother, Johnny (Jackie) Wilson of Cortland.

Preceding him in death are his parents and a brother, Bart Wilson.

Per his request, cremation is taking place. There are no services or calling hours.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.