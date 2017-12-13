James Jocola Obituary

NILES, Ohio – James Jocola, 88, passed away peacefully at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at the Manor of Autumn Hills.

James was born in Niles on October 23, 1929 the son of Pasquale and Maria (Modarelli) Giocolo.

He was a 1948 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and was a member of St. Stephen Church.

He retired in 1986 after working 38-1/2 years as a machinist at Warren Republic Steel.

He enjoyed golfing, traveling, fishing, reading and history.

James is survived by his wife, Betty Ann (Devorich) Jocola whom he married on August 18, 1951; two daughters, Patricia LaRocca of North Canton and Mary (Tony) Merolla of Howland; four grandchildren, Jim (Lauren) LaRocca, Allison LaRocca, Michael Merolla and Katy Merolla and two great-grandchildren, Natalie and Jack.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Mike Jocola and Martin Jocola and a infant sister, Lucia Jocola.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, December 18, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Stephen Church where family and friends may visit one hour prior to the Mass from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. Rev. James Korda will be the celebrant.

Inurnment will be at All Souls Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to send condolences.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 15 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.