Joann McBride Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – Joann McBride, age 102, passed away on Wednesday, December 13, 2017.

Born February 7, 1915 in Lowellville, Ohio; she was one of 13 children born to Charles and Marian Rotz.

Mrs. McBride was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family.

Her faith was an important part of her life; she cooked at the former Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and was a former member of the St. James Church in Niles.

She enjoyed her friends, Bingo and going to dances.

Survivors include her children, William J. Bidinotto and Linda J. (Robert) Davis; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Jeanette, Angeline, Cecilia, Minnie, Nettie, Sam, Lawrence, Jim and Fred, as well as three infant siblings who died at birth.

The family would like to thank the staff of Vista Care at the Ridge, especially Mickey and Donna; as well as the staff of Grace Hospice.

Private services have been held for the family; burial took place at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Lowellville.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

