John H. “Jack” Brace Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – John H. “Jack” Brace, 71, passed away peacefully at 3:42 a.m. on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at the Northside Medical Center following a brief illness.

Jack was born on April 18, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Ivor and Martha (Ondash) Brace.

Jack was a 1964 graduate of Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary in Cincinnati and furthered his education at John Carroll University.

He honorably served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He was employed as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Services, Youngstown Office for 35 years and retired March 1, 2001. For many years he delivered to the Austintown Plaza and in the Mahoning Avenue area of Austintown.

Jack was the Craig Beach Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief for 11 years and was a fireman and licensed EMT with the department for over 20 years. He was a member of the Lake Milton American Legion Post 737. During his retirement he worked for DGS LTD for 17 years and was a greeter and driver for Lane Funeral Home for many years.

Jack enjoyed camping, canoeing, traveling with his wife, the Cleveland Indians and NASCAR. He especially cherished the unexpected visits with his grandchildren. He always had an open door to help family and friends during their difficult times.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Sondra “Sandy” (Hahn) Brace whom he married July 5, 1969; two sons, Tod (Kim) Brace of Warren and Bryan (Deena) Brace of Sandusky. He loved his four grandchildren, April (Nick) Kefalas of Howland, Sabrina Brace of Warren, Cameron and Madison Brace both of Sandusky and two great-grandsons, Niko and Dimitri Kefalas. He is also survived by a sister, Beverly (Mike) Hovanic of Olmstead Township and three brothers, James (Julie) Brace of Cincinnati, Robert (Jennifer) Brace of Charlotte, North Carolina and Phillip Brace of Cuyahoga Falls.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Calling Hours will be Sunday, December 17, 2017 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, 126 West Park Avenue, Niles, Ohio 44446.

The funeral will follow at 4:15 p.m. with Pastor Darrell Cline and Military Honors provided by the Lake Milton American Legion Honor Guard.

Burial will be at the Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 15 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.