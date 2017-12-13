Jose Canseco under fire for tweets on sexual harassment

The former A’s player immediately got backlash on social media

Photo by: Haraz N. Ghanbari Jose Canseco (Associated Press)

SAN FRANCISCO (WKBN)— Former Oakland Athletics slugger Jose Canseco is under fire on for his tweets about women.

Here are the full tweets:

“What is going on with all these politicians molesting women I’ve been molested by several women and never complained.”

  “Well I mean I’ve been beaten by women taken advantage of by women and molested by women I never complain but it was kind of a turn-on.”

“I see the difference I guess cuz I was a good-looking guy and these politicians look like a bag of boogers.”

And the Oakland Athletics also issued a statement:

We are disappointed to learn of Mr. Canseco’s statements. Mr Canseco is not an employee of the Athletics and his statements do not reflect the values of our organization or those of our most trusted partners.

One Twitter user responded, “Jose, it’s time to put the phone down.”

On his Twitter profile, Canseco says, “my dream is to manage one day in the major leagues.”

