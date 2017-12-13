Lester Cosgrove, Jr. Obituary

December 13, 2017 Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Lester Cosgrove, Jr., age 73, died at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at University Hospital in Cleveland.

Arrangements are pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.