Local lawmaker voices opposition Down Syndrome anti-abortion bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A bill that bans the abortion of a child diagnosed with Down Syndrome is headed to the governor’s desk.

The measure was voted out of both chambers in recent weeks, and in both cases, the bills were fast-tracked through the committees in opposing chambers.

As expected, it passed virtually along party lines today on the Senate floor.

The House Bill is the identical twin to a Senate bill put forward by Senator Frank LaRose. His bill made it to the House floor but did not need to be brought up for a vote Wednesday after the Senate passed the House version.

“What’s more important than who gets the credit is getting good public policy done, in my opinion,” said LaRose. “I think you can get a lot accomplished at the state capitol if you’re focused on doing good policy.”

Senator Joe Schiavoni once again publically voiced is opposition to the legislation prior to the vote.

“We continue to have bills that get brought to the floor by majority party members, Republicans in the Senate and the House, that restrict a woman’s right to choose,” said Schiavoni. “They’re unconstitutional bills that are going to end up in court anyway.”

Senate President Larry Obhof says the issue of constitutionality is not the legislature’s problem.

“We’ll see how things go in court if that’s where it ends up,” said Obhof. “We’ve passed a number of pro-life bills over the last few years, some of those have resulted in litigation many of them have not.”

During the vote, pro-choice supporters silently protested with shirts that spelled out “stop the bans.”

The bill heads to the governor who now has just a few weeks to sign it into law.