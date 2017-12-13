Margaret “Kathy” Rese Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Margaret “Kathy” Rese, 69, of Howland, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren.

She was born June 20, 1948 in Warren, the daughter of Richard and Margaret (Dougherty) Kapp and had lived in the area all her life.

A graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Kathy had worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse.

She loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.

She is sadly missed by her husband, David E. Rese, whom she married July 11, 1970; two sons, Michael Scott (Nicole) and Kevin Mark Rese, both of Howland; two grandchildren, Kaitlyn Saluga and Emma Rese; two great-grandchildren, London and Hayden Saluga and a sister, Debbie (Chet) Wajda of Warren.

Preceding her in death are her parents and a brother, Jeffrey Kapp.

Cremation is taking place. Services are private.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.