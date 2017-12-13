Photos: 2017 Big 22 Winners

Chase Ackerman, Big 22 Class of 2017

Kayron Adams, Big 22 Class of 2017

Michael Belcik, Big 22 Class of 2017

Paul Breinz, Big 22 Class of 2017

Aniello Buzzacco, Big 22 Class of 2017

Jack Cappabianca, Big 22 Class of 2017

Alex Cintron, Big 22 Class of 2017

Alex Clark, Big 22 Class of 2017

Isaac Clarke, Big 22 Class of 2017

Mitch Davidson, Big 22 Class of 2017

T.J. DeShields, Big 22 Class of 2017

Vinny Fiorenza, Big 22 Class of 2017

Lukas Mosora, Big 22 Class of 2017

Michael O'Horo, Big 22 Class of 2017

Antonio Page, Big 22 Class of 2017

Peyton Remish, Big 22 Class of 2017

Zach Rogers, Big 22 Class of 2017

Dra Rushton, Big 22 Class of 2017

Parker Sherry, Big 22 Class of 2017

Ziyon Strickland, Big 22 Class of 2017

Jourdan Townsend, Big 22 Class of 2017

Michael Waid, Big 22 Class of 2017

Jack DelGarbino, 5 Blocks of Granite Class of 2017

Vinny Gentile, 5 Blocks of Granite Class of 2017

JaQuay Hubbard, 5 Blocks of Granite Class of 2017

Jimmy Stefanski, 5 Blocks of Granite Class of 2017

Jarod Tincher, 5 Blocks of Granite Class of 2017

Ziyon Strickland is the 2017 Big 22 Pennsylvania Player of the Year

The 2017 Big 22 Pennsylvania Player of the Year, Ziyon Strickland and Sharon Head Coach, Jim Wildman.

Mark Waid is the 2017 Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year

The 2017 Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year, Mark Waid and Girard Head Coach, Pat Pearson.

Sports Director Ryan Allison with the 2017 Big 22 Players of the Year, Ziyon Strickland and Mark Waid.

WKBN General Manager Dave Coy with the 2017 Big 22 Players of the Year, Ziyon Strickland and Mark Waid.