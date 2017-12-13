Police cruiser hits juror in Youngstown murder trial

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A juror in the Wallace Lewis murder trial had to be replaced Wednesday morning after she was hit by a police cruiser while walking to court.

According to police, the cruiser was turning left onto the street as the woman was crossing the street. Police are investigating and haven’t determined who was at fault yet.

The accident happened in front of the courtroom and was said to be very minor, and the woman was only bumped by the car.

She was replaced by an alternative, however, so she could get checked out, according to a court worker.

The case against Wallace Lewis continued Wednesday.

He is charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of 53-year-old Howard Ramey. His body was found in the fruit cellar of his home on Palmer Avenue in August of 2016.

Felicia Ward and Calvin Shelton pleaded guilty earlier to kidnapping charges in the case.