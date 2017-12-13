Police: Youngstown man dropped pants in front of woman, teen daughter

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a Youngstown man exposed himself to a woman and her teen daughter during an argument with the woman.

Donald Kirby, 51, was arrested on aggravated menacing and public indecency charges on Tuesday.

Police said the victim recorded an argument with Kirby on her cell phone. At one point, Kirby pulled down his gym shorts, exposing his genitals to the woman and her 16-year-old daughter, according to a police report.

Police said Kirby then told the woman to perform a lewd act on him. During his alleged tirade, police said Kirby also threatened to kill the woman and her daughter.

He was arrested at the home in the 2300 block of Bott Street, and the cell phone video was taken as evidence.

Kirby is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.