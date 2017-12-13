Proposal would create a bail system based on risk assessment

The House bill introduced last week would let judges set nonmonetary bail and require courts to collect data on bail, pretrial release and sentencing

By Published: Updated:
jail prison generic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Proposed legislation would create a statewide bail system that analyzes offenders’ risk to society if released and likelihood of skipping out on court appearances.

The bill also addresses the practice of jailing people simply because they don’t have the money to post bond.

The House bill introduced last week would let judges set nonmonetary bail and require courts to collect data on bail, pretrial release and sentencing.

A related report by the Columbus-based Buckeye Institute released Monday said cash bail hurts the poor and allows dangerous offenders the chance to buy their freedom.

The legislation is sponsored by state Rep. Jonathan Dever, a Republican from Madeira in suburban Cincinnati, and Rep. Tim Ginter, a Republican from Salem in northeastern Ohio.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s