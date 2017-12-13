Reports: 2 killed after shooting on Penn State’s Beaver campus

The university tweeted that campus is closed during the investigation

By Published: Updated:
Penn State University Logo

MONACA, Pa. (WKBN) – Two people were killed after a shooting on Penn State University’s Beaver campus, KDKA reports. 

A tweet from the university’s Twitter page said shots were fired near Bistro, but the situation was contained.

Students were asked to avoid the area, and the campus is closed until further notice. Penn State said there was no threat to students.

No further information was provided.

WKBN is monitoring this story for the latest developments. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s