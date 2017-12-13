Reports: 2 killed after shooting on Penn State’s Beaver campus

MONACA, Pa. (WKBN) – Two people were killed after a shooting on Penn State University’s Beaver campus, KDKA reports.
A tweet from the university’s Twitter page said shots were fired near Bistro, but the situation was contained.
Students were asked to avoid the area, and the campus is closed until further notice. Penn State said there was no threat to students.
No further information was provided.
