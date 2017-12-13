Roads to be renamed in memory of fallen Poland officers

Portions of State Route 170 and US-224 will be designated memorial highways named after the Poland Township officers

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Senator Joe Schiavoni’s bill passed in the Ohio Statehouse on Wednesday, meaning two roads in Mahoning County will soon be getting signs to honor fallen Poland police officers.

Senate Bill 134 will name two roads and a bridge in the Mahoning Valley.

A portion of State Route 170 will be designated Poland Township Police Officer Richard E. Becker Memorial Highway. Becker, who was 36, was shot and killed in the line of duty in 1983.

A section of Route 224 will be named after Poland Township Police Officer Charles Yates. He was 59 years old in 1984 when he suffered a deadly heart attack after struggling with a female suspect he arrested for drunk driving.

Also, the Mahoning Avenue Bridge over Route 11 will be called “Women Veterans Bridge” to honor female vets across the state.

The bill passed with bipartisan support in both chambers.

