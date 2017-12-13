Santa Claus to ride WRTA’s holiday bus around Youngstown area

WRTA debuted its new holiday bus Wednesday afternoon at the Boardman Library

By Published: Updated:
WRTA debuted its new holiday bus Wednesday afternoon at the Boardman Library

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Santa Claus is parking his sleigh and taking the bus around the Mahoning Valley.

WRTA debuted its new holiday bus Wednesday afternoon at the Boardman Library.

The bus has been decorated inside and out for Christmas. It’ll provide transportation for Santa and allow kids a spot to make their requests for presents.

Wednesday, the library gave kids a special gift to get them ready for the season.

“We’re celebrating,” said WRTA Executive Director James Ferraro. “We were successful with our sales tax renewal a few weeks ago, and we just wanted to give back to the community, so we looked at something that would make the kids have some fun over the next few weeks, and we went with a theme bus.”

WRTA said the bus will travel on all daytime routes at least once between Thursday and December 30. It will be free for all passengers.

The holiday bus makes its final appearance of the season on New Year’s Eve at First Night Youngstown.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s