Sharon’s Strickland named Big 22 Pennsylvania Player of the Year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sharon Senior Ziyon Strickland was named the WKBN Big 22 Pennsylvania Player of the Year Wednesday night. The 12th annual banquet was held at the Maronite Center in Austintown.

This season, Strickland finished with 90 receptions for 1,503 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also for six additional touchdowns, with one touchdown pass. He also notched a pair of punt returns for touchdowns with five interceptions on defense.

For his career, Strickland has 246 catches for 4,367 yards with 49 receiving touchdowns.

His 49 career touchdown receptions are the second most in Pennsylvania Football history. During his time with the Tigers, Strickland has scored 16 touchdowns separate from those as a receiver. Those include: 5 interceptions returns, 1 Fumble recovery, 6 Rushing, 3 Punt Return, 1 Kickoff Return, 14 interceptions on defense, one Passing touchdown.

“It’s just a blessing. I’m just thankful that God gave me the talent and I could show it,” Strickland said. “Every game, it was my senior year so I had to do what I had to do. It was just a good year for me and my team. So, to be in this room with a lot of good athletes, and get to see their stats, and get to see what they got to prove this year. For the juniors coming back, I wish them luck next year.”

Additionally, Strickland likewise holds the following records:

– 246 Catches-2nd most All-time in PA Football History

– 4,367 Yards-2nd most All-time in PA Football