Sheriff: As the snow flies, keep a watchful eye on elderly neighbors

The Sheriff’s Office is one of a number of local agencies that routinely checking on seniors and their welfare

As the snow flies and the temperatures drop, the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to check on their neighbors, especially if they are elderly.

Deputy Bob Schaeffer said older residents may not always go looking for help, even if they experience heating issues as the cold weather settles in.

The Sheriff’s Office is one of a number of local agencies that routinely checking on seniors and their welfare.

Deputy Bob Schaeffer said older residents may not always go looking for help, even if they experience heating issues as the cold weather settles in.

“It is really important now, and again in the excessive heat, but especially now because they are not going to go out in four or five inches of snow,” Schaeffer said.

Schaeffer said there are roughly 50 local seniors in the area who are checked on regularly.

Seniors and their families can contact Mahoning County 211 or (330) 747-2696, also known as Help Hotline, for information and referrals on community assistance agencies.

