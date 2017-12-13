Snow will get heavier through the night

A fast-moving storm system will sweep through our area tonight with snow likely. Snow may be moderate to heavy at times through early morning.

SNOWFALL:
TIME:           7PM through 3AM – Moderate to heavy snow
AMOUNT:     4 to 6 Inches, Locally Higher

Hour by hour forecast here

