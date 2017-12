A fast-moving storm system is sweeping through our area with snow. Snow may be moderate to heavy at times through early morning.

Steady snow expected through 3:30 AM. The snow will taper off after that.

TOTAL SNOWFALL:

3 to 6 Inches by early Thursday Morning, Locally Higher

A few Snow Showers Thursday with light accumulation. Another storm system Friday with another inch or two possible.

