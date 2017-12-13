Target buys service for same-day delivery plans

The traditional brick-and-mortar retailer announced a $550 million purchase of Shipt

CNN Published:
This Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, photo shows a Target store in Philadelphia. New York's attorney general is announcing that 47 states and the District of Columbia have reached an $18.5 million settlement with Target Corp. to resolve the states' probe into the discounter's massive pre-Christmas data breach in 2013. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
AP image

(CNN) – The traditional brick-and-mortar retailer announced a $550 million purchase of Shipt, which it said will bring same-day delivery to about half of its stores by early 2018.

By next year’s holiday shopping season, Target expects to offer same-day delivery from a majority of its stores and in all major markets.

Shipt uses a network of over 20,000 personal shoppers to fulfill orders from various retailers, delivering them within hours in more than 72 markets.

Until now, the company has been focused on delivering online grocery purchases, competing with Instacart, which offers shopping services from a variety of grocery chains.

Shipt will continue to serve the retailers it already works with, some of which compete with Target’s grocery business.

With Target, Shipt will expand into a broader range of products.

At launch, Target says it will offer same-day delivery of groceries, essentials, home, electronics and other products. But by the end of 2019 Target expects to offer same-day delivery in all major product categories.

Target and other traditional store-based retailers have traditionally had one advantage over online retailers in that they can immediately meet a shopper’s needs. But Amazon (AMZN), with an expanded network of fulfillment warehouses, is making a push into same-day delivery in major markets.

Walmart is also experimenting with a same-day delivery for online purchases.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s