Volunteers wrap gifts for more than local 900 senior citizens

It's part of Home Instead Senior Care in Austintown's "Be a Santa to a Senior" program

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Santa is getting a lot of help from local elves this holiday season.

Wednesday morning, volunteers came together to wrap hundreds of gifts for senior citizens in the area.

It’s all part of the “Be a Santa to a Senior” holiday program.

Home Instead Senior Care in Austintown finds local elderly people who need some extra help this season. Then, the community comes together to make their Christmas the best it can possibly be for the seniors.

“We also get the names from nursing homes of people who just don’t have anybody. We put their names on trees. People in the community pick them out, purchase gifts, bring them back, and then today and tomorrow, we have huge wrapping parties where we will wrap gifts for 974 seniors,” said Dottie Johntony, general manager of Home Instead Senior Care.

This year, they’re wrapping gifts for about 200 more seniors than usual.

