Warren Twp. Police: Kids found in house infested with lice, bed bugs

Jerry Ponder and Crystal Madison are each facing child endangering charges

By Published: Updated:
Jerry Ponder and Crystal Madison, charged with child endangering in Warren Twp.

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Township parents are facing charges after police said their children were found in a house infested with lice and bed bugs.

Jerry Ponder and Crystal Madison are each charged with child endangering.

Their children — ages 3 and 5 years old — were found after police were called to 1550 Dilley Street on Sunday for a dispute between the landlord and tenants.

Warren Township Police Chief Don Bishop said the landlord was renting out multiple rooms in the house, including the basement.

During the investigation, officers noticed the children had bites from bed bugs, Bishop said. He added that the young girl had hair missing due to lice.

According to a police report, the children had no mattresses to sleep on, and everything in the home was dirty. Bishop said two pipes believed to be used to smoke marijuana were found in plain view.

Investigators took emergency custody of the children for their own safety.

Children Services and the Health Department were called.

Chief Bishop said Ponder and Madison were arrested on warrants for unrelated charges. After an investigation, they were arrested on child endangering charges on Tuesday.

They’re being held in the Trumbull County Jail.

Bishop said the landlord hasn’t been charged yet, but an investigation is ongoing.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s