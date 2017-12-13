Youngstown Air Reserve Station unveils new ‘nose art’

At the Youngstown Air Reserve Station Wednesday, the 910th Airlift Wing unveiled the new nose art on one of their C-130 aircraft.

It’s the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s iconic symbol, the “Flying Wheel.”

Nose art is a known morale booster for Airmen and women who take the skies. This particular emblem hits close to home for the crew chief of the aircraft.

“In this case, the crew chief is the sister and daughter of two Ohio State Highway patrolmen,” said Col. Daniel Sarachene, the 910th Airlift Wing’s commander.

The flying wheel has been a big part of the Highway Patrol since it was formed in 1933.

