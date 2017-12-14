2 semis collide on I-76 in Jackson Twp.

Troopers think one semi was stopped in the road when another semi crashed into the back of it

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 76 in Mahoning County.

The accident shut down the highway for about three hours in the early morning hours Thursday.

The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes between the Ohio Turnpike and Bailey Road.

The driver of the stopped semi was standing outside of the truck but wasn’t hurt.

