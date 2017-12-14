2 semis collide on I-76 in Jackson Twp.

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 76 in Mahoning County.

The accident shut down the highway for about three hours in the early morning hours Thursday.

The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes between the Ohio Turnpike and Bailey Road.

Troopers think one semi was stopped in the road when another semi crashed into the back of it.

The driver of the stopped semi was standing outside of the truck but wasn’t hurt.