Canfield superintendent doesn’t take chances when cancelling class

27 First News was there in Canfield when Superintendent Alex Geordan made his decision

Canfield Middle School, Aug. 22, 2015
The outside of Canfield Middle School, formerly the high school. Classes are starting later in the day for both the high school and middle school this year. Aug. 22, 2015

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – School closings started coming in to the 27 First News newsroom Wednesday night and continued into Thursday morning.

Superintendents consider many factors when they decide to cancel classes.

As snowplows were clearing the parking lot, Geordan was out driving around checking on road conditions himself.  He also talked to his colleagues in other districts before he decided to cancel class.

“We didn’t want to take any chances. We had poor reports. We drove them ourselves. There was snow and with the time frame road crews are having some difficulty just getting out on the side roads,” Geordan said.

The decision to close Canfield came just after 5:30 a.m. 27 First News was there talking with Geordan as the call went out to students, faculty and parents. They also alerted the closing through our system here and on the school’s social media accounts.

In all, there were over 160 closings across the Valley.

