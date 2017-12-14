Canfield superintendent doesn’t take chances when cancelling class

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – School closings started coming in to the 27 First News newsroom Wednesday night and continued into Thursday morning.

Superintendents consider many factors when they decide to cancel classes.

27 First News was there in Canfield when Superintendent Alex Geordan made his decision.

As snowplows were clearing the parking lot, Geordan was out driving around checking on road conditions himself. He also talked to his colleagues in other districts before he decided to cancel class.

“We didn’t want to take any chances. We had poor reports. We drove them ourselves. There was snow and with the time frame road crews are having some difficulty just getting out on the side roads,” Geordan said.

The decision to close Canfield came just after 5:30 a.m. 27 First News was there talking with Geordan as the call went out to students, faculty and parents. They also alerted the closing through our system here and on the school’s social media accounts.

In all, there were over 160 closings across the Valley.