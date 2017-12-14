Charges dismissed for 3 Mahoning Co. mental health court graduates

Thursday, graduates heard a success story from Maurice Clarett, an Ohio State football standout

By Published:
It's called the Mental Health Court, and it's for criminal offenders who can get their record erased if they complete the two-year program. The program includes weekly court appearances, counseling and treatment.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – “Charges dismissed,” is what three people heard Thursday in a Mahoning County courtroom.

That is, after they took part in a program aimed to get them back on the right path.

It’s called the Mental Health Court, and it’s for criminal offenders who can get their record erased if they complete the two-year program. The program includes weekly court appearances, counseling and treatment.

The program started 11 years ago and was the first mental health felony court in Ohio.

“What’s great about our graduates is once they get out of this program, we’ve had people get college degrees, we’ve had people become veterinarian assistants. I’ve had all kinds of success so they can get on with their lives,” said Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Maureen Sweeney.

Thursday, graduates heard a success story from Maurice Clarett, a Warren Harding graduate and Ohio State football standout who turned his life around after spending four years in prison for aggravated robbery.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s