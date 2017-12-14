Charles R. Laverock Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – Charles R. Laverock, 73, passed away on Thursday, December 14,2017.
As per his wishes he did not want calling hours or services.
Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Homes.
