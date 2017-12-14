Covelli Enterprises teams up with Panera Bread to donate toys

Panera commits the Community Bread Box canister donations from every single Covelli-owned bakery-café

By Published:
Friday, Covelli Enterprises donated $15,000 to the U.S. Marine Corps for its Toys for Tots program.
Photo from Covelli Enterprises' donation drive in 2016

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Covelli Enterprises, Panera Bread’s largest franchisee, is set to partner once again with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation for the month of December.

The partnership, which has spanned more than 35 years and resulted in more than $500,000 donated, will include a $15,000 donation, a $1,000 toy display at the Elm Road Panera Bread in Warren and fundraising through the Community Bread Boxes in all Mahoning Valley area Panera Bread bakery-cafes.

This year, the company has taken its support to a new level, committing the Community Bread Box canister donations from every single Covelli-owned bakery-café across seven states.

In conjunction with raising cash donations, all participating Covelli markets will send volunteers to purchase and distribute toys alongside Toys for Tots representatives. This has been a tradition for Covelli and his employees for many years in the Valley that will now be expanded to other markets.

On Friday, Covelli Enterprises will host a check presentation for the $15,000 it plans to donate to the local Toys for Tots program. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at the company’s Elm Road Panera Bread location, where it will have $1,000 worth of toys on display which will later be donated to Toys for Tots.

Sam Covelli, owner and operator of Covelli Enterprises, said they have supported this cause for over three decades.

“It is a true privilege to be able to partner with Toys for Tots in all of our Panera Bread bakery-cafes,” he said. “It’s because we care about taking care of people in need in our communities, especially children and especially during the holiday season.”

Retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, vice president of the Toys for Tots Foundation, said they are pleased to welcome Panera Bread as a national corporate sponsor of the 2017 Marine Toys for Tots Campaign.

“Their community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for nearly 70 years through our Toys for Tots Program,”  he said. “With their generous support we will be able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of less fortunate children who otherwise might be forgotten.”

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s