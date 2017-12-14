Crash closes I-80 near Grove City in Mercer County

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police are urging drivers to use caution along Interstate 80 in the Grove City area.

There have been multiple reports of vehicles off the road and accidents along I-80 in Mercer County.

One accident westbound, between Exit 24 – Grove City/Sandy Lake and Exit 198B I-79 North Erie, is causing a traffic slowdown.

As of 8:24 a.m. Thursday, all lanes are closed in the area of the accident.

We don’t know yet if anyone has been injured.

Police and emergency crews are on the scene.