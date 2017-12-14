Dennis P. McGee Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Dennis P. McGee, 38, of Warren, passed away at home Monday, December 11, 2017.

He was born in Warren on March 28, 1979, the son of Dennis J. and Barbara A. (Darno) McGee and had lived in the area all his life.

A graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Dennis was a firefighter, a lineman and most recently a driver for the Amish community, “the Fisher family”.

Dennis loved his family deeply and enjoyed sports, fishing, hunting, NASCAR and spending time with his friends and family.

He will be sadly missed by his parents, Dennis and Barbara McGee of Warren; his paternal grandmother, Elizabeth Ruggieri-McGee of Warren; a brother, Sean (Melissa) McGee of Warren; a sister, Stacey McGee (Shane Cowger) of Bazetta; his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, many cousins, and many dear friends.

Preceding him in death is his brother, Brian McGee.

Services are 4:00 p.m. Sunday, December 17, 2017 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

Friends may call 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, December 17 at the funeral home prior to services.