Gary Paxson Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Gary Paxson, age 82, died at 11:53 a.m. Thursday, December 14, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.
SALEM, Ohio – Gary Paxson, age 82, died at 11:53 a.m. Thursday, December 14, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.
Advertisement
Important Notice About Our Privacy Policy: We have modified our Privacy Policy to update and clarify our data collection, use, and disclosure practices.
By using this site, you agree to the updated Privacy Policy and Terms of Use