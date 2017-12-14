Hughes helps Western Reserve stay undefeated

Alexis Hughes recorded a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds, leading Western Reserve to a 61-52 win over Springfield

Alexis Hughes recorded a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds, leading Western Reserve to a 61-52 win over Springfield.

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Alexis Hughes recorded a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds, leading Western Reserve to a 61-52 win over Springfield in girls’ school basketball action Thursday night.

Kennedy Miller added 11 points and 3 steals for the Blue Devils, while Laura Sigworth added 10 points and 7 rebounds, and 3 steals in the victory.

Haley LaMorticella led the Tigers with 13 points, while Mariah Johnson tallied 12. Marlie Applegarth also reached double-figures with 11 in the setback.

Springfield drops to 1-4 overall on the season.

Western Reserve improves to 6-0 on the campaign.

