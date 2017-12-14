John A. Brashen Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Services will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor Dirk van der Duim officiating for John A. Brashen, age 89, who passed away on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at home, with his family at his side.

In the last days of his life, John A. Brashen, 89, received Christ as His Savior before entering eternal rest with Him. Though quite weak in the last months of his life, he still exhibited the same spark of life that made him the loving, caring man that he was. A machinist for most of his life, his favorite expression for any good accomplishment by his family was “It’s almost perfect!” He is now in the presence of a perfect God.

John was born April 18, 1928 in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania a son of John and Kathryn (Zachik) Brashen.

He leaves his wife, Mary (Faber) Brashen, to whom he was married for 67 years. He leaves his children, Randy (Jo Anne) Brashen, Charles Brashen and Paula (John) Jakubek. He so enjoyed his grandchildren, Jill (Max) Hammond, Joy Jakubek and J.J. Jakubek; his great-grandchildren, Dodge and Zoe Hammond. He is also survived by his brother, Joseph P. Brashen and sister, Ruth Brashen.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Edwin Gresley and Frances Gresley and sister, Elsie Van Gazelle Gursky.

John was a lifelong resident of the area moving from Sharon, Pennsylvania to Hubbard, Ohio when he married.

He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was member of the Masons.

John worked for Westinghouse as a machinist for over 40 years and it is where he met his sweetheart. He also spent many years as a referee for area high school basketball games and an umpire for local PA softball leagues. After his retirement in 1985, he was very dedicated to his job as a bus driver for the Hubbard School System.

He was dedicated to his wife, family, Grace Lutheran Church and friends. John was always ready to help as he loved a good challenge, making things and solving problems.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at Grace Lutheran Church, 111 Hall Avenue, Hubbard, OH 44425 from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m. when the service will begin.

John will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in memory of John to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

