John Milan Luketic Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – John Milan Luketic, age 90, of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at his home.

John was born on July 25, 1927 in Library, Pennsylvania, the son of the late, Anton Paul and Katarina O. (Kokot) Luketic.

John married the love of his life, Ann Elizabeth Singer on September 16, 1951 and they enjoyed 66 years of marriage together.

John served his country faithfully in the U.S. Army Air Corp 145 Airways and Communications Unit serving during WWII from 1945-1947.

He has lived in Newton Falls all of his life.

He worked for Newton Falls Exempted Schools as a school bus driver for 23 years retiring in 1990. John also worked part-time for Nussle’s Greenhouse Florist for over 50 years.

John was the President of the Newton Falls School Employee’s Union.

John is a member of the Warren Ohio Seventh Day Adventist Church in Warren where he was a Elder.

He enjoyed bowling with the Golden Agers at Freeway Lanes, music, gardening and having coffee with the guys at McDonald’s. John did the Croatian Radio Hour on WNIO for over 30 years and also WKTX Christian Talk Spirit Alive Program. He was a Cub Scout Master and Boy Scout Master for Troop #69 when his kids were growing up. He was a member of the CFU Lodge #614 for over 50 years.

John is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Anthony Luketic.

He is survived by his wife, Ann E. Luketic of Newton Falls; one daughter, Ruth Luketic of Columbus, Ohio; five sons, Erich (Dianna) Luketic of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Karl (Patricia) Luketic of Maumee, Ohio, Kurt (Patricia) Luketic of Columbus, Ohio, Mark Luketic of Costa Mesa, California and Peter Luketic of Novi Sad, Serbia; one brother, Walter (Norma) Luketic of Newton Falls, Ohio; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Andy Clark officiating the service.

The family will receive friends for calling hours two hours prior to service time from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

John will be laid to rest at Newton Falls Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations please go to the Warren Ohio Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1645 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483 in memory of John M. Luketic.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 15 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.